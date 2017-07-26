Call for volunteers as doors reopen at former South Shields youth club

A youth centre which was once the home of a thriving club for teenagers on a South Tyneside estate is set to re-open its doors.

St Marks and St Cuthbert’s Youth Centre in Quarry Lane, South Shields, once provided a place for young people to go and meet with friends.

A shortage of volunteers saw it forced to close its doors.

However, Rev Kate Boardman is hoping that - with the help of volunteers - she can change all that.

Thanks to a newly refubished kitchen, she has already launched a holiday club which will be running througout the summer to help struggling parents feed their youngsters.

She also runs a monthly OAP lunch club.

Now, she hopes to provide a place for young people to go on a Saturday night.

The drop-in youth zone is open to those aged between 10 and 18 years old and features table tennis, sofas and blue tooth speakers for music. Snacks will also be available throughout the night.

Rev Boardman said: “We have decided to open the hall up on a Saturday night so young people have a place to go.

“We would love for them to make the place their own, give us their ideas and work with us to make it a success.

“But we do still need volunteers to help out on a Saturday night. We already have some people who have come forward but we could do with some more.”

The venture is being supported by Coun Jim Foreman and the police.

Anyone who is willing to volunteer or could make a donation of equipment is asked to contact stcuthbertcleadonpark@gmail.com or call 455 4682.