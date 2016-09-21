Search

Call to help stroke victims with charity baking initiative

Jennifer Tufts is urging people to take part in the bake.

Jennifer Tufts is urging people to take part in the bake.

0
Have your say

People in South Tyneside have been urged to help stroke victims by taking part in a charity baking initiative.

Stroke survivor Jennifer Tufts, who is a trained chef and ran her own cake business for 20 years, is encouraging people to participate in ‘Give a Hand and Bake’ in aid of the Stroke Association.

This October, we’re looking for bakers to help raise some serious dough for people recovering from stroke

Kelly Knighting-Wykes

It is taking place between October 24 and 30 across the UK.

Great-grandmother Jennifer, 71, from South Shields, had her life completely changed by a stroke in January 2015, but has found ways to overcome the challenges she has faced, and her cake making is still thriving.

The stroke affected her left-hand side, leaving her with weakness in her hand, and a mini-stroke in May of this year affected the strength in her right side.

She said: “After my first stroke I couldn’t do anything, but I had a physiotherapist come and visit me every day. It was frustrating but I gradually got back to baking. Although it was hard at first, with determination I got there.”

Kelly Knighting-Wykes, community and events fundraising manager at the Stroke Association, said: “Jennifer’s recovery is truly inspiring.

“This October, we’re looking for bakers to help raise some serious dough for people recovering from stroke.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned chef or a first time baker, all you’ll need is a generous dollop of enthusiasm and a hungry group of friends and you’ll have the perfect recipe for fundraising success.

For more information on how you can bake a difference and to get a free pack, visit www.stroke.org.uk/giveahand.