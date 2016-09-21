Call to help stroke victims with charity baking initiative

People in South Tyneside have been urged to help stroke victims by taking part in a charity baking initiative.

Stroke survivor Jennifer Tufts, who is a trained chef and ran her own cake business for 20 years, is encouraging people to participate in ‘Give a Hand and Bake’ in aid of the Stroke Association.

This October, we’re looking for bakers to help raise some serious dough for people recovering from stroke Kelly Knighting-Wykes

It is taking place between October 24 and 30 across the UK.

Great-grandmother Jennifer, 71, from South Shields, had her life completely changed by a stroke in January 2015, but has found ways to overcome the challenges she has faced, and her cake making is still thriving.

The stroke affected her left-hand side, leaving her with weakness in her hand, and a mini-stroke in May of this year affected the strength in her right side.

She said: “After my first stroke I couldn’t do anything, but I had a physiotherapist come and visit me every day. It was frustrating but I gradually got back to baking. Although it was hard at first, with determination I got there.”

Kelly Knighting-Wykes, community and events fundraising manager at the Stroke Association, said: “Jennifer’s recovery is truly inspiring.

“This October, we’re looking for bakers to help raise some serious dough for people recovering from stroke.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned chef or a first time baker, all you’ll need is a generous dollop of enthusiasm and a hungry group of friends and you’ll have the perfect recipe for fundraising success.

For more information on how you can bake a difference and to get a free pack, visit www.stroke.org.uk/giveahand.