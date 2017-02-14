Can you adopt an adorable cat this Valentine’s Day?

A South Tyneside cat charity is marking its seventh anniversary today hoping some its adorable felines will find the loves of their lives.

Willows Cat Adoption Centre, in Wantage Street South Shields, is looking to find a Valentine’s Day match for seven of its cats to mark each of its seven years.

Since it opened, over 1,500 cats come through the rescue shelter doors and owner Maria Harrison has helped hundreds more by giving out free advice that has allowed owners to keep their beloved pets.

Maria said: “The centre is celebrating seven years, but I have been doing what I do for 44 years.

“We currently have 12 cats in the shelter and also have foster parents looking after 30 elsewhere. They are vital to what we do.

“We hope to find loving homes for these seven cats to mark our anniversary and anyone who is interested can just give me a call.”

The seven looking for new homes include:

*Two-year-old Valentina, a spayed queen looking for a loving home without small children.

*Three-year-old Bailey Blue, a neutered blue British shorthair cross who is looking for a quiet home without other cats.

*Eight-year-old spayed queen moggie Nina.

*Two-year-old neutered tom Diego, a Bengal.

*Seven-year-old Blue persian Tallulah, a spayed queen looking for older owners.

*Two-year-old Otter, a neutered tom needs a welcoming family home.

*Five-year-old Heavenly, a spayed queen looking for one owner in a quiet home.

If there’s room in your home for a rescue cat, call Maria on 0771 9605383 or 0191 456 8511.

