Can you help find missing teen John McLoughlin?

A teenage boy is missing and police are appealing for information.

John McLoughlin, who is 16, has been missing since Saturday 28th January 2017.

He is missing from the Fencehouses area of Houghton le Spring, but has connections with the Wallsend and the North Tyneside areas of the North East.

Police are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

John is 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, has short mousy brown hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101.