Can you help South Shields dad come home for life-saving liver transplant?

A desperately ill South Shields dad is facing a race against time to raise enough funds to return home from Singapore for a life-saving liver transplant.

Luke Wilkinson, 37, collapsed while on holiday with his family in Singapore on Monday and is in urgent need of a liver transplant in the UK.

Di and Luke Wilkinson need to raise urgent funds to return to the UK for Luke's treatment.

An expat, Luke moved to Kuala Lumpur, with wife Di and two children, to work as an engineering consultant for an oil and gas company, but became ill five months ago.

Originally from Marsden, Luke contracted several tropical infections while working abroad, and was on medication to treat it.

But on what was supposed to be a relaxing break to recover, he collapsed and was diagnosed with liver failure as a result of the medication he was receiving.

Now friends back in his home town have launched an urgent appeal to raise £50,000 to bring him to the UK for a life-saving transplant.

Family friend Kelly Finn, 37, from Ede Avenue in Marsden, said it’s a race against time to raise the funds, after the family were given just days to find a donor and fly back to the UK.

“It is devastating,” she said.

“Luke is a project manager off shore and moved they moved to Malaysia from South Shields for his job about two years ago.

“He contracted a few tropical infections about four or five months ago which he was on treatment for.

“The family travelled to Siloso Beach in Singapore, for a weekend away to chill and relax, but he collapsed on Monday after having a reaction to the medication, which has caused his liver to fail.”

Luke, a former Harton Technology College pupil, is currently in hospital in Singapore but has been accepted into Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and is now on the transplant list. He has already undergone blood transfusiions and a brain scan.

His wife Di, 34, and their children Jude, five, and Finn, three, are staying in a nearby hotel while they wait for the vital funds to bring Luke home on an air ambulance while they desperately wait for a donor.

So far £11,491 has been raised on a Just Giving Page.

Mrs Finn added: “I have been friends with Di for 16 years and she is frantic. Her mum Nataya Brennan and Luke’s mum Christine Elsender, travelled to Singapore from Simonside on Monday to be by their side.

“We are all so worried and desperately need help to raise funds to get him home.

“Natalie Coates, Caroline Duffy and I, are all family friends and we are doing everything we can to get him back here.

“The funds so far have been amazing, but if you can, please give generously, as every minute is critical.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/LukeWilkinson