Cancer Research awareness roadshow comes to South Shields

South Tyneside residents are being urged to come along to a Cancer Research UK roadshow this week to receive important health advice

The Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Roadshow, will be in King Street, South Shields, from today until to Thursday, September 15, between 10am and 4pm each day.

For this visit the Cancer Awareness Roadshow has joined with South Tyneside’s cancer strategy team, whose focus and ambition is to improve early diagnosis and detection of cancer, particularly in relation to lung cancer.

Staffed by specially trained Cancer Research UK nurses, the team feel that the launch of Public Health England’s ‘Be Clear on Cancer’ respiratory campaign earlier this year, makes the roadshow an ideal opportunity to raise community awareness about the signs and symptoms of lung cancer and to encourage people to seek help earlier.

Coun Tracey Dixon, South Tyneside’s Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing, said: “Local people need to be more aware of lung cancer and respiratory disease in order that more lives can be saved through early diagnosis. “The campaign is a good way of raising awareness and I hope that people take notice of the signs and symptoms and visit their GP sooner rather than later if they are concerned.”

Debra Wright, Senior Cancer Awareness Nurse on the North East Cancer Awareness Roadshow, said she was looking forward to the roadshow.

She said: “The roadshow allows us to get important information out to people as they go about their busy lives.

“We are literally on the road to beating cancer.”