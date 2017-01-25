Carnival fever to hit Community Association

A call has gone out for creative youngsters to sample a taste of the carnival spirit.

Low Simonside Community Association has teamed up with the Creative Seed CIC to host carnival-inspired workshops.

Starting next week, young people will be able to get involved in the glitz and glamour of costume-making or try their hand at circus skills and dancing.

The sessions are being funded by a Celebrate Grant by the Big Lottery.

Centre manager Joanna Tuck said: “We have seen the work done by Garner and Sandy and thought what they do was a great way to helping us to create a community experience for our centre users. It would also be a build up to our fun day as part of the Jarrow Festival, with those taking part in the workshop showcasing what they have been doing.”

The workshops will be held at the centre in Taunton Avenue on Thursdays from 4pm until 7pm, from February 2, until the fun day in June.

Garner Harris, who runs the Creative Seed alongside his wife Sandy, said: “We ran a similar project at Hedworthfeld CA and they saw what we had done there, Joanna also came along to our winter festival.

“We’re looking forward to the workshops launching, we have also been into a couple of schools in the area and we have already had some great feedback.”

The workshops are open to all youngsters, however, those under the age of 13 should be accompanied by an adult.

Sessions cost £1.50 per person.

For more information contact the centre on 0191 489 8224, or for details on the Creative Seed, visit thecreativeseed.co.uk/