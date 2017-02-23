Cases dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

The following people have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:

Lee Graham, 27, of Chirton Avenue, South Shields, was conditionally discharged for 12 months, and ordered to pay £20 costs for theft.

Joel Shanks, 19, of Gordon Road, South Shields. was ordered to pay £208 in fines and costs for being drunk and disorderly.

Scott Stubbings, 25, of Abbey Drive, Jarrowhas to pay £155 in fines and costs for being drunk and disorderly.

Matthew Wilson, 25, of Lincoln Road, South Shields, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, including 160 hours of unpaid work, was disqualified from driving for six months, and ordered to pay £170 in fines and costs for leaving the scene of a road accident, and failing to report a road accident.

Barry Porter, 37, of Whitehead Street, South Shields, was sentenced to two weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, including a drug rehabilitation requirement, and ordered to pay £30 compensation for theft.

Anthony Larson, 47, of Belgrave Terrace, South Shields, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, and ordered to pay £115 costs for breach of a restraining order, and breach of a previous suspended sentence.

David Trott, 29, of Johnstone Mews, Boldon Colliery, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 20 months, and ordered to pay costs and compensation of £1,015 for dangerous driving, and failing to stop after an accident.

Darren Allcock, 25, of Haggerston Terrace, South Shields, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, and also ordered to pay £115 costs for three offences of theft.