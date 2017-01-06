Cash boost of £1million to help build 30 new apartments

Thirty new apartments are to be built as part of a supported accommodation complex after £1million was awarded to a social landlord.

South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust (STHVT) has been allocated the cash as part of the Government’s push on affordable homes, with a total of £7billion freed up by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid to kickstart projects.

Brian Scott, company secretary of South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust.

The £1,050,000 to STHVT will be used to build 30 flats on the site of Croftside House, off Bowman Street, in Whitburn.

The existing sheltered accommodation there is no longer fit for purpose and would be too expensive to redevelop.

Brian Scott is company secretary of South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust, an independent, private not-for-profit company launched by South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes in 2013, to provide social housing.

He said: “We are delighted to be awarded this funding which will allow us to provide quality affordable housing to help meet local need.

“It will be used to develop affordable housing on the site of the decommissioned Croftside Housing Plus scheme in Whitburn, which is set for demolition.

“The new development will consist of 30 apartments in a supported complex.

“The trust will now finalise the detailed design of the scheme before submitting a planning application.”

Nationally, the programme will deliver 200,000-plus homes.

Mr Javid said: “This Government is committed to increasing housing supply and halting the decline in affordability.

“Our newly-expanded affordable housing programme, turbo-charged by a multibillion pound investment, will allow housing associations to build more homes in places where they are most needed, particularly for families who are just about managing.

“By encouraging the delivery of more homes under a variety of tenures, we can create a housing market which truly works for everyone, meeting the diverse housing needs of this country.”