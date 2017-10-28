Cash left over from funding life-changing op for South Shields youngster now helping baby boy with genetic disorder

A young man who underwent life-changing surgery after Gazette readers backed his fundraising campaign has gone on to help another little boy in need.

Elliott Lamb was only nine years old when his parents Steve and Jacqui launched a desperate bid to get the cash to take their son to Australia for pioneering surgery.

Fund handover to help baby Joseph Lovely. From left Stan Yannetta, Joseph Lovely, baby Joseph Lovely, Rachel, ,Lovely, Elliott Lamb and Jacqui Lamb

The youngster suffered from a brain tumour which caused repeated epileptic fits daily and was removed by world-renowned Professor Jeffery Rosenfeld after more than £60,000 was raised to cover the cost of the trip and medical expenses.

Not all the money raised was needed and, over the years, various good causes have been helped with the cash.

Now, 16 years on, Elliott and his mum have handed over the last of the money to help one-year-old Joseph Lovely, who has cystic fibrosis and is in desperate need of a special vibrating vest which would help make breathing easier for him.

Joseph was born with CF and within days underwent an operation for a perforated bowel. He required six months of intense treatment and relies heavily on medication and physiotherapy to help him breathe.

It was such a lovely feeling for both myself and Elliott to be able to hand over the £3,500 needed to Joseph’s family, knowing this small gesture is going to make a huge difference to this little boy’s life. Jacqui Lamb

Mrs Lamb contacted the Gazette after reading of the Joseph’s family’s bid to raise the £7,000 needed to pay for the vest.

Mrs Lamb said: “When we came back from Australia we had quite a bit of money left over from Elliot’s appeal. We gave some out straight away to another little boy who needed money for the same operation.

“Most of it went to children for medical needs.

“When we were raising money for Elliot we always said that, if there was any left over, it wasn’t our money to keep. It was only right we give it to worthy causes.

The donation now means the family are able to go ahead and purchase the vest for Joseph.

Joseph’s grandfather Joe said: “We can’t put into words our gratitude. We are over the moon.”

*South Shields garage boss Stan Yannetta was staging his annual Halloween event at his home in Heaton Gardens, South Shields, on Halloween, from 5pm to help raise cash for Joseph.

It will now be raising funds for Cancer Connections.