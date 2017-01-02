Cash stolen as bogus caller strikes three times on New Year's Day

A fake workman is suspected of snatching money from a house after a series of bogus caller incidents.

Police are reminding residents to be on their guard to bogus callers following three incidents in South Shields on New Year's Day.

A third incident is being investigated in the Brockely Avenue area of South Shields. Image copyright Google Maps.

Yesterday evening police were informed a man had called at homes in Brockley Avenue, off Green Lane, and Ulswater Gardens and Ascot Gardens, a short distance away from each other off Temple Park Road, claiming there had been a burst water pipe and he needed to check the occupants water supply.

In one of the incidents its believed the man stole cash from the house.

The man is described as aged approximately in his 30s, around 5ft 8in tall, medium build and wearing a dark hat and anorak.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Extra officers are in the area as police carry out enquiries into the incidents.

Extra patrols are being carried out in Ulswater Gardens in South Shields. Image copyright Google Maps.

"Police want to remind residents to be cautious to anyone knocking at the door unannounced.

"Any genuine callers will not mind waiting while their identification is verified.

"Bogus callers often target people who are elderly or vulnerable and anyone who has elderly or vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours is asked to make sure they are aware to be cautious. If any doubt they should ring police."

Anyone with information about the identity of the man involved in the incidents in South Shields, or thinks they may have been targeted by him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1202 010117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.