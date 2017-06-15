Cat and newborn kittens rescued from South Shields house fire

A cat and her newborn kittens have been rescued from a South Shields house fire

Lola the cat, and her six new-born kittens were rescued on Monday after a kitchen fire broke out at their home in Priestley Court.

Firefighters arrived shortly after the fire started at 7.30pm and rescued Lola, her day-old kittens, another cat called Delilah and their owner from inside the house.

The cause of the fire is thought to have been accidental and was swiftly extinguished.

Mother and babies are said to be doing well.