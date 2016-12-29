Search

Celebrity deaths: Famous names we have lost in 2016

David Bowie death from liver cancer on January 10, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his last album Blackstar.

David Bowie death from liver cancer on January 10, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his last album Blackstar.

The world of entertainment has been rocked by a string of high-profile deaths in 2016.

Here's a reminder of some of those we have lost.