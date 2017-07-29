Celtic fan taken to hospital with 'serious head injury' in build up to Sunderland friendly

A man has been taken to hospital after he was found with a serious injury in the street.

The emergency services were called to Suffolk Street in Hendon, close to Fletcher's shop, just before 2pm today after reports a man was hurt.

North East Ambulance Service paramedics were on the scene within six minutes and took the man, who was wearing a Celtic top, to hospital.

Medics found he had sustained a serious head injury, but is not in a life threatening condition.

Up to six other ambulances were dispatched in the run up to today's friendly between Sunderland and Celtic to mark the 20th anniversary since the Stadium of Light began to welcome fans.

The service has said they were sent to assist police, but found they were stood down once they arrived at the incidents.