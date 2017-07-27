Celtic to donate £10,000 to Bradley Lowery Foundation ahead of game at Sunderland

Celtic FC's charitable arm is to donate £10,000 to the Bradley Lowery Foundation before this weekend's pre-season friendly at Sunderland.

Bosses at the club say representatives of the Celtic Foundation will present the sum to the charity, in honour of the six-year-old Black Cats fan who died earlier this month after losing his brave battle with rare cancer neuroblastoma.

The foundation, set up by Bradley's family, has vowed to help those who need equipment or treatment not available on the NHS.

Celtic travel to the Stadium of Light in a friendly on Saturday to mark 20 years since the ground opened.

Celtic FC chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “We are very aware of just how special Bradley was, of course to his family but also to the wider Sunderland AFC community.

"He had such a close affinity with the club and I am sure that, together with Bradley’s family, so many supporters and others connected to the club will feel such a great sense of loss.

“Football, however, can be an amazing force for good. Through Celtic FC Foundation, the club along with our supporters work tirelessly to make a positive difference to the lives of others.

“Celtic has always had charity at its core and we felt it important, as we visit Sunderland, that we stand together with Bradley’s family and support their work which will be carried out in memory of their wonderful son who fought so bravely against illness.”

Tony Hamilton, chief executive of Celtic FC Foundation, added: “The circumstances around this presentation are genuinely tragic and any parent’s worst fear.

“Through the fundraising efforts of many people associated with the club we are able to contribute in a small way, so that the next family affected by this terrible disease may have a different journey.

“We hope that the Bradley Lowery Foundation is a great success and we are sure it will be a fitting and long-lasting tribute to him.”

Thousands turned out to say a final farewell to Bradley before his funeral in his hometown of Blackhall Colliery.

He had touched the hearts of the nation with his courageous fight against his illness and had been mascot for his beloved SAFC, Everton and England within the past year.