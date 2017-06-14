Chance to have your say on South Shields flood prevention plan

South Shields residents can have their say on plans to cut the risk of flooding in the town this afternoon.

Northumbrian Water is holding a meeting at Cleadon Park Library between 3pm and 7.30pm.

Working with South Tyneside Council and the local community, the firm has identified an opportunity to reduce the risk of flooding in the Harton, Cleadon Park and The Nook areas of the town.

Today's meeting will be an opportunity to share the potential plans with residents and for people to speak to the project team about the possible work.

Project manager Paul Davison said: "Local knowledge is important to help us fully understand the flood risks affecting the community. We encourage people to come along and share knowledge and would welcome their views about our proposals and tell us how we can minimise any disruption to residents and the local community.

"We are working closely with the council and are currently developing proposals that could involve the construction of a new sewer pipe along Prince Edward Road, from the junction of Centenary Avenue to King George Road, the construction of a large storage tank in the Temple Park area and upsizing of existing sewers in localised areas.

"We are also looking at opportunities to separate surface water from the public sewer by using rainwater gardens, grassed detention basins and channels, which can enhance existing green spaces for the community and provide valuable habitat for wildlife.

"Over the coming months, working on our behalf, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB) will be carrying out investigation work to better understand the cause of flooding in the area and we will be working closely with local people and the council to develop the preferred solutions."

Anyone who is unable to attend today meeting can telephone the company's customer contact centre on 0345 717 1100 or tweet @nwater_care to speak to a member of the Project Team and pass on any feedback.

More information about the project and updates on developments are available by visiting www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk and following the link to the Harton and The Nook page.