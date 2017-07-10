Charitable fitness instructor nominated for Best of South Tyneside Award

A fitness instructor who has shifted millions of kilograms for charity has been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Award.

Ant Clennan, who runs South Tyneside Kettlebells, has been nominated for Fundraiser of the Year in this year’s annual awards.

He was nominated for the award by fellow fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews, known as the Big Pink Dress, who raises funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Colin put the father-of-two forward for an award for the way he takes on fitness challenges to raise funds for the Children’s Heart Unit (CHUF) at the Freeman Hospital and the Great North Children’s Hospital.

In his nomination Colin said: “Ant has gone out of his way to help others in his gym including an incredible charity fundraiser lifting one million kilograms of weight in the name of Lisa Kelly, a school teacher who sadly died, in aid of the Great North Children’s Hospital.

“He is a truly amazing person and role model and is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met.”

Ant who started fundraising three years ago, has taken on three major kettlebell challenges to raise funds. Last year he shifted 40,060kg in an hour.

Now he is on a mission to shift one million kilos of weights in a series of kettlebells sessions.

Ant, from Hebburn, said it was so nice to be recognised for what he does.

He said: “Its really nice to be nominated. I don’t do it for the recognition, but it is so nice to hear feedback.

“Over the last thee years since I started fundraising I have raised around £8,000 and from my latest challenge I hope to raise £5,000.”

