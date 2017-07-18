Charity fundraiser auctions shirt signed by Jermain Defoe at Bradley Lowery’s funeral

A charity fundraiser is auctioning off a football shirt signed by ex-SAFC striker Jermain Defoe at Bradley Lowery’s funeral.

Kenny Ashton, a mobile DJ who provided music at the wake following Bradley’s funeral service, sought permission from mum Gemma to ask the former Sunderland ace to sign the shirt.

The shirt being auctioned by Kenny Ashton for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Kenny, 34, has been raising money for Bradley and other North East children battling life-threatening illnesses for some time.

A £1million win on a lottery scratch card just over a year ago has allowed the father-of-five from Boldon Colliery to offer his services for free to help others.

The Newcastle-fan purchased the Sunderland shirt emblazoned with “Superhero – 1 Bradley Lowery” specially to wear at the funeral.

He didn’t want it to go to waste and it has now received bids to the tune of £700. To take part, search for ‘AUCTION For Superhero Bradley Lowery Shirt SIGNED by Jermain Defoe’ on Facebook.

Kenny said: “I’m a Newcastle fan and I’ve followed Bradley’s fight from the beginning and fundraised for them.

“I decided I would buy a Sunderland shirt with Bradley on the back to wear to his funeral – I was doing the music at the wake.

“I just thought I didn’t want to just put it away in a cupboard.

“It’s not as if I am going to wear it on a daily basis, being a Newcastle fan.

33 year old Kenny Ashton from Sunderland won �1 million on a Scratchcard. Images by Gareth Jones via National Lottery

“I respected the wishes of Bradley’s family not to approach Jermain Defoe, but I had a quiet word with Gemma.

“I had already received quite a lot of attention before then and I thought I could raise some more money for the foundation.

“Jermain was absolutely fantastic.

“I posted a little thing on Facebook and it just blew up. It’s had nearly 4,500 shares so far.

“I received a bid for £500, then £600 and it’s now up to £700.

“If it can get that kind of bid straightaway, then imagine what some more exposure can do.”

Kenny plans to continue to support the family by offering his services to the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help them raise as much money as possible to help other children.