Charity gets a helping hand thanks to Virgin Money grant worth £47K

A charity which supports young people in the hunt for a job has received a New Year boost.

South Tyneside Training and Enterprise Network, based at Market Dock, South Shields, has been awarded a £47,723 Virgin Money Foundation grant.

The organisation supports young people, aged 16 to 25 - in their efforts to get into work

Clients are currently facing barriers to employment and are not currently in education, employment or training.

Its main focus is to enable young adults to make informed choices and decisions about their career and employment.

The charity is one of 12 in the region to receive help in the Foundation’s second round of grant awards this year.

This latest round of grants brings the total awarded during 2016 to almost £1 million.

The Foundation, which is funded through donations from Virgin Money and the Cabinet Office, invited applications for grants of up to £50,000 from community projects in the region.

Applications were judged against a range of criteria including overall impact, job creation and innovation.

Nancy Doyle, executive director of Virgin Money Foundation, said: “Awarding these grants to fantastic projects across the North East is a great way to end 2016.

“The funding will enable youth clubs to support young people into employment, homelessness organisations to move clients into sustainable tenancies and the creation of new exciting social enterprises.”

Since launching in 2015, the Virgin Money Foundation has awarded almost £2 million in grants to charitable organisations across the North East.