Charity night success for South Shields group

A charity night has helped lift the coffers of a South Tyneside cancer charity.

Fran Mason, Lynda Lamb, Mavis Maughan and Laura Morland once again joined forces to host their annual fundraiser for Cancer Connections.

The group have been hosting events in aid of the charity, based in Harton Lane, South Shields, for the past 11 years.

In November they put on a festive-themed night at the Cleadon Club in Fulwell Avenue, and raised £1,550.

The group, who performed a routine to Jingle Bell Rock from the Mean Girls film and White Christmas, also received £679 from Barclays Bank after money raised on a raffle was matchfunded.

The Asda Foundation also donated £1,000 to the total, and Talk Talk presented £50, helping to take the total to £3,297.

Fran said: “The amount we raised was fantastic. We would like to thank the Cleadon Club, our DJ Kenny from Metro, and all the local businesses who donated raffle prizes.

“I’d also like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who attends our charity nights – as we wouldn’t be able to raise this money without them.”

The group also thanked Barbour, The Sage Gateshead, Tandoori International, Italian Stove, Dicksons, Hoopers, Raes Bakery, Kovo, Remix, Diamond Hair, Halo Hair and The Westovians for their support.

A date has been set for the next fundraiser, which will have a Halloween theme and will take place on October 28.

Cancer Connections provides support and advice to people diagnosed with cancer and its after-effects and their families.

For information visit cancerconnections.org.uk