Charity song in tribute to Manchester bombing victims released

An emotional musical tribute to Manchester terror attack victims Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry has been launched – with the teenage sweethearts set to be laid to rest tomorrow.

A charity single in memory of the South Shields couple was released tonight.

A crowd gathered for the first showing of the charity video.

About 30 singers and groups from the North East came together to perform on the track, which is a cover of Ariana Grande hit One Last Time.

Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, had been at Ariana’s concert at Manchester Arena on May 22 when tragedy struck.

They are set to be laid to rest in a joint funeral tomorrow at St Hilda’s Church, on Market Place, South Shields.

Chloe and Liam were among 22 people who lost their lives when a suicide bomber struck after the Ariana concert.

Tyron Spence organised the video.

The cover of One Last Time was organised by pianist Tyron Spence, 23, who hopes it will raise funds for the Manchester Evening News appeal to support the victims’ families.

The video for the song was played for the first time tonight at Tyne View Club, in Gateshead.

Tyron said: “The song is to show support towards the victims of the attack, and their families.

“It started when I contacted Amy Ridley, who was a friend of Chloe, and asked if there was anything we could do through music to show our support.

“When I first saw that Amy’s friend was missing in Manchester, I tried to put myself in that position and consider how I would feel.

“I just wanted to support in any way I could, and Amy said this would be a good idea.

“I spoke to singers and contacts that I knew, and we managed to get 30 singers from the North East to take part.

“That was made up of professional singers and amateur singers of all ages, and we were really pleased with how it turned out.”

Ty Lewis performs at the launch event.

Among those who can be heard on the track are Britain’s Got Talent contestant Jamie Lee Harrison and X Factor competitor Geoff Mull.

The song was released online tonight at www.facebook.com/NESUPPORTMANCHESTER/

As part of the project, several businesses donated their services free of charge, including NL Productions, which let the group use its recording facilities for three days.

Dan Charles, from UBeatTV, volunteered to record the video, while Hidden Heights provided its studio for the filming location.

Danielle Brown performs at the launch event.