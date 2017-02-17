Charles Bronson puts pen to paper to make artwork for Bradley

One of the country's most infamous inmates has added his support to Bradley Lowery's campaign by creating a piece of art for him.

The 64-year-old, dubbed the "most violent prisoner in Britain" has created a pencil and pen drawing of a snake with a mouse perched on its and dragonflies, along with flowers and grass.

It is decorated with the words: "Bradley we all love ya!!" and "It's a wonderful world."

Bronson is now known as Charlie Salvador after changing his birth name from Michael Gordon Peterson to take an American film star's surname when he was a bare knuckle fighter.

His picture for five-year-old Bradley is signed as a "Salvador Special."

He was first jailed for an armed robbery in 1974, then again for planning another robbery, before he was jailed for life for violence while in prison.

Doctors found Bradley's neuroblastoma had returned last year and confirmed in the run up to Christmas that the treatment they had given him had not shrunk his tumours.

His parents Gemma and Carl and brother Kieran and other family have been rallying round to ensure he has the best experiences in the time he has left.

He had been given pioneering antibody therapy to prolong his life, with his spirits kept high with a hospital visit from Sunderland players Jermain Defoe, John O'Shea, Seb Larssen and Vito Mannone last week.

More than £700,000 has been raised to fund treatment for Bradley.

More details about his fund and campaign can be found via the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page.