Check out the amazing mural at a South Shields doctors’ surgery

A doctors’ surgery in South Tyneside has been given an injection of colour thanks to a local artist.

Wawn Street Surgery in South Shields has been transformed by a huge mural by artist Peter Leech, who was commissioned by the medical practice to paint a mural on the wall of the waiting room.

Mural artist Peter Leech unveils his artwork at Wawn Street Surgery, with Dr Rakesh Bhalla.

The brightly coloured work aims to appeal to patients by featuring people of all ages and backgrounds and is the largest piece of work completed by Mr Leech.

Debbie Hamilton, 45, a partner at the surgery for the last nine years, said she is delighted with the work – which she says has left patients ‘mesmerized’.

She said: “I am a member of the Cleadon and District Rotary and through that I met Peter. He showed me some of his artwork and I thought it was really eye-catching.

“I asked him if he had ever done a mural and would he come and do one on our big wall at the surgery?’

“It stemmed from there. He said it is the first time he has ever done anything that size.”

She added: “I gave him free rein, but said it needed to appeal to the patients.

“It is absolutely fabulous and the fact that he was doing it in the waiting room meant that patients were mesmerised by what he was doing.

“It has just lifted their spirits. It is not pleasant to go to the GP and the waiting room felt quite drab, so I just thought the mural would cheer it up.

“To do that was just amazing and patient feedback has been very positive.”

Mr Leech, 75, spent about three weeks painting the work in the waiting room of the surgery – starting at the beginning of October.

The artist, who has been painting for about 10 years, started off doing cartoons and drawing but has also extended his work into doing jigsaw pieces.

He says he was pleased with the end result and will ‘wait and see’ if he decides to do another mural in the future.

He said: “Debbie is in the Rotary and asked if I would do a mural.

“I have never done anything that size before, so I found it quite challenging.

“I am used to sitting with A2 pieces rather than a four metre long wall.

“It took me around a month to finish it, doing a couple of hours at a time.

“I covered it up as much of the wall as possible.

“I used acrylic and emulsion paint. My wife was quite impressed.”