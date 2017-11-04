Chloe and Liam Together Forever variety show raises thousands for the Trust.

A variety show to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust has raised more than £3,000 for the charity.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever showcase, held at the Customs House in South Shields last Saturday, was an incredible success - with more than 400 people turning out to show their support.

It aimed to raise as much as possible for the trust which was set up in memory of Chloe and Liam who were killed on May 22 when they were caught up in the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

The event was organised as a tribute the talented couple - Chloe, 17, had a gift for performing, while Liam, 19, was a talented cricketer.

The showcase featured a packed programme of entertainment - which was put together by staff at the Customs House, with input from both families, and featured those who had close links to the couple.

Following the event, Chloe's dad Mark Rutherford announced via Twitter that the event had raised £3,777.31 for the trust, which aims to nurture the talents of aspiring performers and sports people and help them fulfill their dreams through the use of bursaries.

A range of performers came together to put on the variety show.

On Twitter, Mr Rutherford said: "Thank you to the Customs House for staging the Chloe and Liam Together Forever variety show.

"An amazing £3777.31 was raised for the trust."

The Customs House said on their Twitter feed: "It was a very special night. Well done to everyone involved!"

On the night performers from across the region came together to showcase their talents in a heartwarming tribute to the couple.

James Basset performing at the showcase.

Singers, dancers, comedians and magicians took to the stage, with performers including magician Joseph Mein, ukulele prodigy James Bassett, West End star Lucy Jayne Adcock, Best of South Tyneside’s Young Performer of the Year Ellie Stephenson.

Others included comedian and compare Cal Halbert, singer Amy Ridley, Lumsdale Theatre Arts, True Heroes Choir, Performers Stage School, Harton Primary School Choir, Amy Ridley, Lumsdale Theatre Arts and South Tyneside Dance Workshop.