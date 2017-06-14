Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry to be laid to rest at joint funeral tomorrow

A young couple who lost their lives in the Manchester attack last month will be laid to rest tomorrow.

A joint funeral for the pair will take place at St Hilda’s Church, at Market Place, South Shields, at 10.30am.

It will be followed by a private cremation.

The couple’s families have asked that those attending wear an item of pink and blue to the service. Family flowers only are requested, with donations in lieu of Cancer Connections.

The inseparable teenagers were among 22 people killed in the suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Since their deaths, the community of South Tyneside has pulled together to show its support for the families of Liam, 19, and Chloe, 17.

A number of balloon releases have taken place across the borough in memory of the pair.

Tributes have been paid by a number of different organisations, including Marsden Cricket Club, for whom Liam played from the age of six.

The Hilton Newcastle Gateshead Hotel, where the couple worked, also paid tribute, as did Westoe Travel, where Chloe worked part-time.

A book of condolence has been opened at South Shields Town Hall, where people can pay their own tributes.

Chloe’s dad Mark last week thanked the public for the support shown.

Speaking at a concert held in Chloe and Liam’s honour at the amphitheatre in South Shields, he said: “We didn’t expect anything like what everyone has been doing. The amount of love and support you have shown all of us has been fantastic.”