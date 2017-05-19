Christian Aid fundraiser given Diamond Award for dedication to charity

A Christian Aid fundraiser from Jarrow has been recognised for her dedication after being handed a prestigious award.

Marilyn Merrin, who first became involved with the international relief and development agency in 1972, has been presented with a Diamond Award by the charity.

Soon after starting to volunteer, she became the local organiser for the charity, and over 40 years later, she is still organising the Christian Aid Week collection in Jarrow.

Marilyn said: “I have loved getting to know people from other churches who I have worked with over the years, as we have done Christian Aid Week and other events.

“They’ve become friends and my Christian Aid family. My husband and children have helped too.

“People from our part of Jarrow, which isn’t a wealthy area, have been very generous over the years.

“We have consistently seen generosity from people giving through house to house collecting.”

Christian Aid Week concludes tomorrow, and is the 60th annual fundraising drive by the charity.

Marilyn was presented with her award by Rev Paul Revill, regional minister and mission enabler of the Northern Baptist Association.

Kerry Crellin, Christian Aid’s regional co-ordinator for Tyne and Wear, said: “It is no exaggeration to say that it is thanks to the dedication and vision of supporters like Marilyn Merrin that we are able to respond and not only reach these people in desperate need but also challenge the causes of poverty at the same time. Their commitment changes lives and it is a privilege to recognise Marilyn’s faithful contribution towards a world where people not only survive, but thrive.”