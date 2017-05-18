Churches put South Tyneside electon candidates to test

General Election candidates standing in the South Shields and Jarrow constituencies will be challenged to explain how their parties would help our community tackle social deprivation next week.

Churches Together South Tyneside have organised two events for which Labour, Conservative, Lib Dem, and Green candidates have confirmed their attendance.

Bernadette Askins

The Jarrow constituency event is on Monday, May 22 at 7.00pm at St Peter’s Church, York Avenue Jarrow - doors open 6.30pm.

The South Shields constituency event is on Tuesday, May 23 at 7.30pm at Salvation Army, Wawn Street, South Shields - doors open 7.00pm.

The Jarrow event will be chaired by the Rev Roy Merrin and theRev Kate Boardman will chair the South Shields event.

Each candidate will be invited to speak for three minutes on how their manifesto addresses care and consideration for our neighbours.

This will be followed by questions from the floor for about 90 mins.

Then all the candidates will be invited to make a final statement.

Bernadette Askins, of Churches Together, said: “This is one of the most deprived areas in the country and a lot of the issues arising from austerity and deprivation present themselves on our doorstep on a daily basis.

“Local faith communities work to tackle some of these problems and it is right that election candidates are challenged to say what their government would do to help.”

Churches Together runs KEY project for homeless young people, Happy at Home which befriends frail isolated elderly people, STARCH which is an asylum seeker and refugee support group, Street Angels and a Poverty Support project including food poverty.