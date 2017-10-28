Cleadon’s X Factor hopeful Aidan Martin learns of fate

Tonight is the night X Factor hopeful Aidan Martin finds out if he has made it through to the live finals.

The 27-year-old, who grew up in Cleadon, was left disappointed when judge Louis Walsh failed to pick him to go through to the next round of the talent show.

The vote is my chance to get back on the show Aidan Martin

Aidan had previously sailed through the first stages of the ITV contest, performing his own song, Punchline, in the audition stage.

He went on to make it through bootcamp and the six chair challenge for a place at Judges’ Houses, where his X Factor journey may end.

However, he will find out for sure tonight, when the first live show of the series is aired, thanks to the wildcard vote.

Viewers have had the chance to vote for who they would like to see back and competing for the converted X Factor winner’s crown.

Previous winners from South Tyneside include Joe McElderry and Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

East Boldon singer Lola Saunders also made it through to the live finals.

Speaking after failing to make it through the Judges’ Houses round, he said: “I have really enjoyed being there – I was so lucky to get that far and have the experience.

“Now the vote is my chance to get back in the show.”

Aidan, is no stranger to performing on TV after first hitting the headlines when he appeared on The Saturday Show and Junior Stars in their Eyes as a youngster.

Either way, Aidan says he is determined to make a career out of his music.