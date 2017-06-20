Coastguard and agencies carry out training exercises in South Shields

If you have seen some unusual activity off the coast at South Shields - don't panic.

The HM coastguard has confirmed it's just training exercises taking place

The HM Coastguard has said it is working alongside other agencies to carry out counter pollution training exercises along our coastline.

Members of the public reported seeing activity in the water and a plane flying overhead at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields today, but a spokesman for the HM Coastguard has said that it nothing to be concerned about.

A spokesman said: "The counter pollution branch of the UK Maritime and HM Coastguard Agency is working with multi-agencies to trial different equipment used in situations such as oil spills or other types of pollution.

"It was just one of our training exercises which started today and will continue for a few days."