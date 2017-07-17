Coastguard, Life Brigade and RNLI team up for cliff rescue

Coastguard, RNLI lifeguards and members of the Volunteer Life Brigade joined forces to rescue a man from cliffs on South Tyneside.

Crews were diverted from an exercise to search for a missing person whose car had been found in the car park at Trow Point yesterday afternoon.

During a land and sea search, the missing person was located in a cave by a joint operation by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade.

After being given first aid, the man was recovered from the cave using Coastguard rope rescue equipment, then handed over to the police and family members for further treatment.