Coca Cola Christmas truck is on its way - here's the North East stops

The world-famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck is off on its tour of the UK once more - and it's coming to the North East.

The truck, complete with almost 9,000 fairy lights and ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle, will make six stops at shopping centres around the region.

The Coca Cola Christmas truck is coming to the North East.

Fans wanting to see the truck will have the chance to post their selfies on it as it lights up.

The day will see a ‘winter wonderland setting’ with free samples of Coca-Cola’s three main drinks on offer.

A Coca-Cola statement said: “We’ll be delivering Christmas cheer up and down the country when the nationwide tour starts on November 11.

“At every stop, you’ll have the chance to project your festive selfies across the side of the truck as it lights up.

“You’ll also be able to experience a snowy winter wonderland setting while enjoying a choice of Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.”

The truck's North East stops are as follows:

Tuesday, November 14: Asda Boldon, North Road, Boldon Colliery, 11am-7pm.

Wednesday, November 15: Tesco, Kingston Park, Brunton Lane, Newcastle, 11am-7pm.

Thursday, November 16: Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, 11am-7pm.

Friday, November 17: Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, 11am-7pm.

Saturday, November 18: Metrocentre, Gateshead, 11am-7pm.

Sunday, November 19: Metrocentre, Gateshead, 11am-7pm.