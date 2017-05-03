Colin’s Mackem a big celebration of runs’ starting role

The Big Pink Dress will ensure runners get a red and white send off when he helps start off Sunderland’s 10k and Half Marathon.

Breast Cancer Campaign supporter and Newcastle fan Colin Burgin-Plews will launch the events dressed in his Sunderland-themed outfit from Keel Square alongside mayor Alan Emerson.

Official starter of the Sunderland 10K race on Sunday, Colin Burgin-Plews, aka The Big Pink Dress, with l-r John Seager CEO Of Siglion, Victoria French, head of events at Sunderland City Council, Paula Radcliffe and Steve Cram at a press conference for the event.

He walked the 10k course last month, before he had surgery on his foot after breaking two toes in the London Marathon two years ago.

Sunday’s event, the seventh 10k and fifth half marathon, will be the biggest yet, with 4,000 runners.

Marathon champion Paula Radcliffe and Wearside’s own long distance star Alyson Dixon will be among competitors in the longer run.

Youngsters can also join in a 3k run by the city’s council.

Colin, from South Shields, said: “This run is a credit to the North East.

“It’s an amazing event and when it was set up, I was over the moon because we’ve got the Great North Run, but it’s good to have something else. “This is going to be a massive event and it’s great for the area.

“I’ve done it in the past and it’s a very fast course, so if you’re looking to get a personal best, this is the one you should do.”

Steve Cram, who founded and oversees the organisation of the runs, said: “There’s been a real running boom and it’s really interesting because when I started running around the streets of Jarrow, it was a bit odd, where as now, everybody runs and that’s great.”

The event, which will see the 10k set off at 10am and the half marathon 25 minutes later, is sponsored by Siglion, The Sunderland Echo, The Bridges, Active Sunderland, Totum Sport, Hilton Garden Inn, Everyone Active, Sun FM and St Benedict’s Hospice.

For more details seet http://www.sunderlandcity10k.com/ and for more information on Colin’s campaign visit Big Pink Dress Breast Cancer Now on Facebook.