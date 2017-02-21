Community award for South Shields sea cadet unit

A sea cadet unit in South Tyneside is celebrating after scooping a prestigious citizenship award.

Members of South Shields sea cadets have been presented with the Northern Area Community Award.

The award is a testament to the hard work put in by cadets and volunteers. Chief Petty Officer Jim Simpson

The accolade is handed to the unit which has been most active in its local community.

South Shields Sea Cadets, which is based in Wapping Street, were up against 69 other units from across the region.

The group were praised for raising money to buy a wheelchair adapted boat, so children and adults with mobility difficulties can enjoy water-based activities.

The award was presented by Sea Cadets Northern Area Officer, Captain Peter Adams RN.

Chief Petty Officer Jim Simpson, Commanding Officer at South Shields Sea Cadets, said: “We are delighted to have received this award, which is a testament to the hard work put in by our cadets and volunteers. They should all be very proud of this achievement.

“We help our cadets to understand the importance of being good citizens, and encourage them to give back to the community and to their unit.”

South Shields Sea Cadets is part of national charity Sea Cadets which works with 14,000 young people between 10 and 18.

The cadets aims to help young people to see the world with confidence, gained through the challenge of nautical adventure and a Royal Navy ethos.

South Shields Sea Cadets meets on Mondays and Fridays from 7pm to 9.30pm.

For more information visit www.sea-cadets.org/southshields