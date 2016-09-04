Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A community-spirited South Tyneside councillor swapped stock-taking for the stocks - after putting himself in the firing line in the name of fun.

Lee Hughes, who shares his time between his civic duties and running the Red Hackle pub, in Jarrow, signed up for a public soaking as part of his annual family fun day at the watering-hole.

Coun Lee Hughes got in the firing line for a day of family fun at the Red Hackle pub today.

Scores of families flocked to the Perth Avenue pub to enjoy a rich array of fun and games - and a free serving of drinks and ice cream.

While a gloomy start to the day soon gave way to bright sunshine, there was a forecast for localised wet weather for Coun Hughes.

After taking on the barbs and heckles as the only opposition member during town hall meetings at Labour controlled South Tyneside Council, he was more than ready to face up to a few wet sponges.

The fun day - which is now in its ninth year - proved another big hit with youngsters packing into the venue to enjoy a last slice of holiday cheer before the end of the school holidays.

The packed programme of entertain was funding through community funds saved throughout the year.

Coun Hughes also joined forces with the Change 4 Life public health programme to provide free wristbands, pens and pedometers to encourage all ages to enjoy the benefits of a fitter future.

Coun Hughes, who is the Independent - Putting People First councillor for the Bede Ward, even donned a wig to get the party atmosphere in full swing.

Coun Hughes said: "The fun day is a great way to get the community together.

"We have had a bouncy castle, games and there has been free ice creams and fizzy drinks on offer.

"We were originally going to hold the event during the last Bank Holiday but put it on hold due to the bad weather.

"This was our last chance to provide some cheer and put smiles on people's faces before the end of the school holidays.

"Me going into the stocks is always a very popular day.

"I am already used to getting heckles at the town hall."