South Shields man evicted over dangerous alterations to home

A man has been evicted from his home after making a series of unauthorised alterations

The 49-year-old South Shields man's handywork cost more than £14,000 to repair.

Peter Griffiths was evicted for doing this to his home.

Peter Griffiths was forced to leave his two-bedroomed house in Olive Street, South Shields, after a county court judge awarded possession of it to South Tyneside Council.

The council’s Anti-social Behaviour Unit had also received numerous complaints from neighbours about Griffiths.

These included visitors to the property shouting, arguing, banging and also the playing of loud music.

Griffiths, who had lived at the address for more than 17 years, carried out various alterations and tampered with the electrics, leaving the property in a dangerous condition.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “Griffiths had made a number of alterations to the property without permission, which cost more than £14,000 to put right.

“He had also plagued neighbours with shouting, loud music and banging, often in the early hours of the morning.

“This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"We will continue to work with our partners to tackle tenants who breach the conditions of their tenancy or whose behaviour makes neighbours’ lives a misery. ”

