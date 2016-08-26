South Tyneside voters urged to register

Council bosses in South Tyneside are appealing to people to check they are on the Electoral Register to help protect their right to vote.

From Wednesday council staff will be delivering reminder Household Enquiry Forms to the homes of people who have not responded to the form sent to them in July.

Residents who receive a reminder form are being encouraged to respond online, as this is the quickest and most convenient way for them to respond.

The online registration system allows people to make all the changes in one place.

Under the Individual Electoral Registration system introduced in June 2014, everyone is now responsible for registering to vote themselves.

The new system means that people applying to register must provide their name, address, National Insurance number and date of birth in their application.

People can add the names of any new occupants, remove the names of those who no longer live at the address, request a postal vote application, opt out of the open register, or

confirm there are no changes needed

If there are no changes required, residents can respond by calling the free phone telephone number or sending a text.

People who don’t have access to a computer, tablet or smartphone can return the form by post in the envelope provided (postage is free).

Counc Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for democratic renewal, said: “It is very important that all adults and young people over the age of 16 living in the Borough are on the register.

“I would encourage people to look out for the Household Enquiry Form reminder and then respond as soon as possible to protect their right to vote in local elections and referendums.”

The Household Enquiry Form is not a registration form.

Any new occupiers who are not listed need to add their names to the form and they will also need to register under the new system.

People responding to the enquiry form online will be able to give all the details needed to apply to register to vote. Those who do not register online will be sent an invitation to register form in the post.

Under the current legislation, an £80 fine can be imposed against those who fail to register when required to do so by a given deadline.

This would only apply in cases where the elector failed to respond to a series of invitations and reminders to register.

For further information contact South Tyneside Council’s Electoral Team on (0191) 424 7230 or email elections@southtyneside.gov.uk