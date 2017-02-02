Company gets set to support South Tyneside District Hospital

A company which is less than three years old is playing a key role in the creation of a new surgical centre in South Tyneside.

Boldon-based Opus Mediagas has already completed the first phase in delivering medical gas delivery systems for the 27-bed day surgery zone at South Tyneside District Hospital.

The £1.6m centre opened last year to provide care for patients requiring an operation but no overnight stay.

The company is now working on phase two of the centre, this year, which will add a major surgery and short-stay zones.

Managing Director David Prior, who recently joined the company after five years working in the United Arab Emirates, said: “We’ve completed projects at basically all of the region’s hospitals and our work for Lorne Stewart at South Tyneside’s surgical centre was part of our busy programme.

“Our team is of the highest calibre, and one of the reasons why clients keep returning to us is that we have the skills and experience to deliver projects from the simplest to the most complex with minimal disruption.”

Opus Medigas, only established in 2014, is already recognised as one of the UK’s leading designers, suppliers and installers of specialist gas delivery systems to the health, laboratory and pharmaceutical sectors.

It recently completed work on wards upgrades and an extension to the paediatric theatre at the RVI in Newcastle and the installation of a new medical gas distribution system within Sunderland Royal Hospital’s new A&E department.

When completed this winter the surgical centre will have a total of 69 beds and offer a fully-integrated service with a dedicated team of doctors and nurses.

Mr Prior added: “We’re also working at the MRI suite at James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, and at Darlington Memorial Hospital too.”

Opus Medigas designs, supplies and installs gas delivery systems and equipment needed to get medical gas to patients in medical settings or laboratories where similar gases are used.

It is part of Opus Building Services, an electrical and mechanical contractor which provides specialist heating and plumbing services across a range of sectors including: hospitals, education, general offices and residential.

Its clients include Newcastle Hospital Trust, South Tyneside College, Tolent, ESH, Keepmoat, Sunderland Council and Interserve, Stockton.