Concern for missing Hartlepool man seen 'distressed' in Newcastle

Have you seen missing Hartlepool man Shaun Bate?

Police are appealing for information to find missing the 25-year-old, who has gone missing from Hartlepool.

He was last seen yesterday morning in Newcastle.

Police say he was distressed, and officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Shaun was last seen wearing a cream Sergio Tacchini hoodie, blue T-shirt, grey Voi sweat pants, and black and white Nike TN Trainers.

He could still be in the Newcastle area, or may have travelled back to Cleveland.

Anyone who sees Shaun is asked to call 101.