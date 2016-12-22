Concerns after woman, 86, suffers brain bleeds in care unit accident

A 93-year-old man says he has been left in the dark and in fear of the financial hardship after his wife fell and suffered two brain bleeds at a respite unit in South Tyneside.

Margaret Drummond, 86, was in Haven Court, South Shields, when she fell and hit her head.

Ron and Margaret Drummond as they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Six weeks on, her war hero husband says he has been left without answers over what happened and what comes next.

Bosses at the unit say the family were given information soon after the incident.

Ronald Drummond, of Beaconside, Marsden, South Shields, has been married to Margaret for 65 years.

She went into the care unit, in the grounds of South Tyneside District Hospital, early last month because of health concerns but, following the fall, is being treated at the hospital.

I’m just trying to find out myself how this happened.

Her husband, who is decorated after serving in the Royal Navy from 1942 to 1946 and also worked for the Indian government and Australian Navy, says a report has been carried out into the incident, but he has not been given sight of it.

He also has concerns over where the money will come from should Margaret, who worked as an administrator for Shell, need to be cared for in a home.

“She was a dancer. Now they say she will never walk again,” said Ronald, who is visiting his wife twice a day.

“Her skull was swollen and she’s got two brain bleeds and all of the side of her face was bruised. I’m just trying to find out how this happened but no-one in authority at Haven Court will tell me.

Ron and Margaret Drummond as they celebrated their wedding anniversary.

“I had two people here from the safeguarding team at the council. There’s, apparently, some kind of report been written and I’ve asked them to get me a copy. But nothing’s been handed over.”

Bosses at the unit say efforts have been made to explain the situation to Mrs Drummond’s loved ones.

Dr Bob Brown, managing director of South Tyneside Integrated Care Ltd, which runs Haven Court, said: “We are fully aware of the circumstances surrounding Mrs Drummond’s fall and have been co-operating with South Tyneside Council, as well as undertaking our own internal review of practice. “The manager of Haven Court spoke with Mrs Drummond’s family at the time of her admission to hospital and will be aiming to do so again within the next week to explain how we are improving practices.

“We are also in the process of writing to Mr Drummond.”

93-year-old Ronald Drummond, of Beaconside, South Shields, who is unhappy about the injurires his wife Maragret has suffered due to a fall while in Haven Court Care Unit.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “We are working with South Tyneside Integrated Care Limited to ensure the delivery of high quality care for our residents and do not comment on individual cases.

“South Tyneside Council is committed to working in partnership with its residents and other agencies to ensure they receive appropriate support and their safety and wellbeing is maintained at all times.”