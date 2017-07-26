Concerns traffic lights are causing problems at £7.5million road scheme

Have your say

Motorists have criticised the reliance on traffic lights at the Lindisfarne Roundabouts after a £7.5million scheme was completed.

Severe delays have been reported since the year-long project ended this week.

Many drivers have questioned why transport bosses did not scrap the lights at the traffic hot spot in favour of free-flowing roundabouts.

On the Gazette’s Facebook page, June Mcleod said: “Think they could have saved a fortune by not having lights at bottom of John Reid Road. Works better without them.”

Paul Fletch added: “Instead of 100m of two-lane traffic waiting at the traffic lights, we now have 100m of three-lane traffic waiting at the traffic lights!”

Leslie Brown wrote: “First time in months held up with the traffic lights here.”

A South Tyneside Council spokesman said: “As with any major road improvement scheme, the performance of the signals will be monitored to ensure motorists have as smooth a journey as possible with minimal delays.”

