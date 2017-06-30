Contest aims to show beauty of Jarrow

Green-fingered residents are being invited to put their gardening skills to the test for the chance of winning the title of having the best garden in town.

Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle (STAN) and Big Local Central Jarrow have joined forces to launch the inaugural Jarrow in Bloom contest.

They are looking for people across the town to enter their gardens, yards and even balconies into the competition which aims to highlight the beauty of central Jarrow’s urban areas.

Sarah Atchison, Groundwork’s Health and Wellbeing Coordinator said: “Jarrow in Bloom is about community involvement and greening your neighbourhood, and being proud of your skills and showcasing your gardening achievements.

“We have been running in bloom gardening competitions in Byker and Heaton for the last three years and are really pleased to finally bring the popular competition to South Tyneside. It would be great to see people in these communities really enjoying taking part and we are hoping for the same superb standards and high enthusiasm as shown across the Tyne.

“Encouraging people to get active in their gardens links to the Groundwork 2020 vision of having 2,500 people more physically active and 100 green spaces better looked after.”

There are eight categories for people to enter. These include: Best Front Garden, Best Back Garden, Best Back Yard, Best School Garden, Best Edible or Kitchen Garden, Best Diverse Allotment, Best Group Effort, and Most Sustainable or Eco friendly Garden with first and second prizes up for grabs. All entries will also be put forwarded for the chance to win an overall winner award.

Big Local Central Jarrow Co-ordinator, Anne Corrigan added: “Groundwork STAN already do a lot of great work in central Jarrow including a weekly green space volunteering session which residents can get involved with. We know that residents here in Jarrow are very proud of their communities and want the best for them.

“They can play an extra special part by making their special spaces look great, show off the hard work they put into their private gardens and enter them into the competition.”

Closing date for entries is August 4. To enter visit www.groundwork.org.uk/stan or email sarah.atchison@groundwork.org.uk, or by post to Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle, The Eco Centre, Windmill Way, Hebburn, NE31 1SR.