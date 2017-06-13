Could you be a volunteer at South Tyneside hospice?

One of South Tyneside’s best-loved charities is looking for volunteers.

St Clare’s Hospice, in Primrose Terrace, Jarrow, is looking for receptionists to become the friendly faces that welcome their patients, visitors and staff.

The charity is also looking for driver escorts to help safely bring day care guests to and from the hospice.

Receptionists are needed between 9am and 5pm to meet and greet visitors, answer telephone calls, respond to inquiries and ensure visitors sign in and out of the building.

Carol Halliday, receptionist administrator, has worked for the hospice - which has annual running costs of just under £2million - for nine years.

She said: “The hospice is a really friendly place to work, and no two days are the same.

“You only get one chance to make a good impression, so reception staff are important. The best part of the job for me is talking to people.

“I love greeting our day care patients and their families.”

Driver escorts are needed to help from Monday to Friday, between 8.30am and 10.30am and 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Duties include ensuring day guests can safely transfer on and off the ambulance and have a safe and pleasant journey to and from the hospice.

Michelle Middlemas, the hospice’s human resources advisor, said: “As a registered charity, the support we receive from our local community and volunteers is amazing, as without them we wouldn’t be able to continue to provide the high quality care that we do to our patients and their families.”

To apply for the volunteer roles, or for more information, go to www.stclareshospice.co.uk or call 529 7100.

The closing date for anyone interested is Friday, June 23.