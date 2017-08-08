Could you be South Shields’s next summer star?

Do you have a talent? Are you aged 18 or under? Then you could be the Customs House’s next summer star!

Over the years, young people who have performed at The Customs House have gone on to win The X Factor - Joe McElderry and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall - and Britain’s Got Talent - Collabro’s Jamie Lambert.

Now The South Shields theatre is on the lookout for the next big thing, with its Search for a Summer Star project starting with open auditions on Monday and Tuesday, from 10am until 4pm.

Ray Spencer, Executive Director of The Customs House, said: “At The Customs House we love to nurture the next generation of talent and we are looking for a wide range of skills, from singers and dancers to comedians, magicians, actors, musicians and acrobats.”

The semi-finals will then take place in front of a live audience at The Customs House on August 17 and August 18, at 7pm.

The grand final will take place on Saturday, August 19, at 7pm.

The winner will walk away with a £500 London break, sponsored by Westoe Travel in South Shields, and time in a recording studio, courtesy of The CustomSpace in South Shields.

Westoe Travel owner Graeme Brett, who will be one of the judges, said: ““We are delighted to be supporting this competition as so many young people have succeeded in the entertainment industry from South Shields in the past and there are many others who I’m sure would love the opportunity.”

Entry to the competition is free. To book an audition slot, e-mail stephen@customshouse.co.uk.

Tickets for the semi-final and grand final are priced from £10 and are available from the box

office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.