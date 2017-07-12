Could you be South Tyneside’s next young star performer?

Are you ready for the spotlight?

Are you all set to show off your incredible talent at performing?

Past winner Joe McElderry.

Now’s your chance as the search is on once again to find the young stars of South Tyneside.

As part of this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards, we are on the hunt to discover talented youngsters through the Young Performer Award.

The ever-popular category, sponsored by Port of Tyne, has seen incredible talent over the years.

It has provided a launchpad for the likes of X Factor champions Joe McElderry and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

We are urging members of the community to nominate worthy stars into the competition which will see finalists come together to put on a night of entertainment at The Customs House in South Shields on September 5.

The top three will be chosen by judges to move on to the Best of South Tyneside grand finale less than three weeks later.

And whoever wins will be following in the footsteps of last year’s winner Hope Swan, who blew away judges with her singing.

Customs House executive director Ray Spencer said: “It’s always an exciting opportunity to be surprised by the depth and level of talent across South Tyneside.

“It will be great to see who emerges this year and whether or not they will go on to achieve the level of success by former winners.”

The overall awards have a headline sponsor of Siemens, and are being held in association with Northumbrian Water, JML, Port of Tyne, Barbour, Harlow Print and the Customs House as category sponsors.

Susan Wear, director of corporate affairs at Port of Tyne said: “The Port of Tyne is proud to support the Best of South Tyneside Awards, Young Performer category once again, inspiring young people to make the most of their talent. “The awards are an excellent opportunity to perform and be seen, helping young people grow in confidence and gain skills that will help them whatever their future path.

“The Port of Tyne has supported the awards since the very beginning and we are always amazed by the remarkable performances and the talent that South Tyneside has within its community.”

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall.

So now all we need are entries for this year’s awards and we want you to inundate us with impressive nominations.

Let’s make this a year when the judges have a tough task when it comes to drawing up the shortlist because the standard of entries is so high.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or post to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

And make sure your email includes contact details for the person you are nominating, such as their telephone number, email and address.