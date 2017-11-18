Council chiefs award new contract for recyling village

Council chiefs have named a waste management giant to take over the running of its recycling village.

Bedlington-based Remondis JBT Ltd has been awarded the contract - which will take effect from December 1 and run until March 2020 - to operate and manage the service at Middlefields, South Shields.

It is extremely important that we achieve value for money for our taxpayers and get the best possible deal for the processing of materials. Council spokesman

The contract, worth £702 859.00, comes after the service was put out to tender by South Tyneside Council.

As of next month, the German waste management giant - part of the Rethmann Group, which acquired UK-based JB waste services ltd, last year - will provide the staff to operate and manage the recycling village.

According to the contract award notice, the company will also “provide transport when required to deliver the sorted waste material to end outlets specified by the authority.”

A South Tyneside Council spokesman said: “With South Tyneside residents being encouraged to recycle more of their waste and the budget pressures facing the council, it is extremely important that we achieve value for money for our taxpayers and get the best possible deal for the processing of materials.

“Cabinet members recently agreed to award a new contract to Remondis JBT Ltd for the operation and management of the recycling village following a formal tendering exercise in line with EU Public Procurement Rules.

“The new contract will run from 1 December 2017 until March 2020.”

Earlier this year, The Gazette reported how residents were becoming increasingly frustrated at the way the recycling village was being run after bus drivert Steven Dickinson spoke out about being one of a number of motorists caught in a 45-minute queue to get into the site to dispose of household rubbish one weekend in August.

It led to extra staff being called in to work at the recycling village and new systems trialled in a bid to speed up the process.

This included a fast-track method for visitors wishing to dispose of only a small amount of material.

The story led to mixed reviews from our readers who took to social media to both praise - and criticise - the new initiatives by the council in a bid to improve efficiency.

At the time of the criticism, South Tyneside Council said the blame lay at the feet of the cuts they had to make to services due to lack of funding from the Government.

For details on opening times visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling