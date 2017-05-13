Council gives backing to South Shields FC ahead of Wembley final

The South Shields Football Club flag is set to fly proudly over one of South Tyneside’s most recognisable buildings ahead of the Mariners’ trip to Wembley.

The club is set for the biggest day in its history next Sunday when it competes in the final of the FA Vase.

It will be the Mariners’ first-ever match at the stadium, with than 13,000 supporters set to follow them.

And South Tyneside Council has now signalled its support for the club.

The council is joining businesses across the town in displaying messages of support across its buildings, on its website and social media, and will be flying the Mariners’ flag over South Shields Town Hall on matchday.

A message on the new A194 advertising sign will also wish the team the best of luck.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith, said: “For our hometown to be playing at the iconic Wembley Stadium as Northern League champions is such a tremendous achievement.

“South Shields Football Club has gone from strength to strength and if this season’s hugely successful campaign is anything to go by, it shows that the Mariners are certainly a force to be reckoned with.

“They are fantastic ambassadors for the town and we are extremely excited as we watch their impressive rise through non-league football. I’m sure the people of South Tyneside will show great team spirit and join their loyal fan base in rooting for the Mariners.”

South Shields FC chairman Geoff Thompson said: “The South Tyneside public has got behind us in incredible fashion throughout this season and we can’t thank everyone enough for the support.

“It looks like anything between 12,000 and 15,000 Shields supporters will be joining us at Wembley and we know those left at home will be supporting us from afar too.

“We’d like to thank South Tyneside Council for helping to demonstrate incredible goodwill and the backing being given to us by displaying messages of support and flying the club flag proudly.”