Council land which once housed popular Hebburn leisure centre now up for sale

Land which once housed a leisure centre and civic centre in Hebburn is now up for sale.

Estate agency GVA has been drafted in by South Tyneside Council to sell the 6.75 acre (2.73 hectares) site at the junction of Campbell Park Road and Victoria Road East.

The area is being marketed by the Newcastle-based agency as a “prime residential development opportunity.”

Last year, bulldozers moved in on the site to bring down Hebburn Swimming Baths and the Civic Centre.

The baths were closed when new facilities were built and opened at the multi-million pound Hebburn Central while the Civic Centre was closed a number of years ago.

David Craig, of GVA said: “The site provides developers with an opportunity to deliver an attractive, high quality scheme within an area which has benefitted from significant public and private sector investment over recent years.”

The estate agent has now been instructed to invite sealed tenders for the freehold interest.

Coun Ed Malcolm, lead member for innovation and resources at the council, said: “This is a key milestone for this prime site. We are looking forward to seeing the development of new homes at this attractive and convenient location.

“I am confident they will prove hugely popular.”

Anyone interested in re-developing the land is asked to submit sealed tenders no later than noon on Wednesday June 21.

For more information contact David Craig MRICS, GVA, Newcastle, call 269 0510 or by e mail: david.craig@gva.co.uk .