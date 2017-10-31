Council launches new support network for adults in South Tyneside

A new support network is aiming to help adults in need of guidance and advice.

The Let’s Talk team, which is being launched tomorrow, is made up of trained adult social care advisors from South Tyneside Council.

They will be on hand to provide support to those with an adult social care inquiry around mental health, learning disabilities, integrated community teams or adult safeguarding concerns.

It is hoped by providing responsive, up-to-date information, the team will provide the right level and support to help prevent, reduce and delay the need for ongoing support.

Coun Tracey Dixon, lead member for independence and wellbeing at South Tyneside Council, said: “We have developed this new team to help us deliver new ways of working. The aim is to enable people to get access to the right support to remain independent at home and in their community for as long as possible.

“The conversations will focus on a person’s strengths and what they want to achieve to help them remain independent.

She added: “By helping them connect with a range of resources, including community and family, we aim to help people achieve the things that matter to them.”

Face to face discussions, if needed, will be offered at community bases such as The Word or Hebburn Central.

Coun Dixon added: “By meeting with people in community venues it supports our commitment to enable our residents to be connected to the wide range of resources and facilities available.”

Contact the service on 424 6000, email LetsTalk@southtyneside.gov.uk or visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/livingbetterlives