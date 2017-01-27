Countdown to South Tyneside Summer Festival begins.....

Preparations are now underway for the 2017 South Tyneside summer festival.

The three-month long event is once again making a comeback with a jam-packed programme of live music, family-friendly entertainment and activities for all ages.

It will kick off with the Summer Parade on July 1 with free open-air music concerts at Bents Park on four consecutive Sundays starting July 9.

Last year, the Maritime Mayhem themed parade attracted up to 18,000 spectators and included more than 2,100 participants while gigs, featuring stars Alexander Burke, the Proclaimers and UB40, saw record-breaking crowds heading to the park.

Brass bands will take their place at the Amphitheatre on Sunday afternoons throughout June, July and August with Kids Fest returning on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from August 1 to 24.

Classical and contemporary music will be given the big band treatment when Proms in the Park takes over South Marine Park on July 2.

More information about South Tyneside Summer Festival events, activities and entertainment will be announced in due course.