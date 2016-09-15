Couple celebrate giving South Shields pub a new lease of life

A couple who helped to breathe new life into a South Tyneside pub is celebrating three years of business success.

Shaun and Sinia Mohamed took over The Chichester Arms in South Shields with a determination to see it thrive.

The Chichester Arms in South Shields.

The couple, who also run The Mill Tavern in Hebburn, had a dream of making the bar one of the region’s most popular pubs.

As they celebrated three years in business, they joined regulars at the pub to celebrate their success.

Sinia, 32, said: “The secret is simple – our pub is your pub.

“We welcome everyone, young and old, and want customers to feel like they’ve got a home from home.

“Our oldest regular is 93, he’s in here five days a week for his pint.

“We want everyone in the community to feel safe and welcome.”

The couple split their time working between both of their businesses, with many of Sinia’s family members working behind the bar.

Shaun, 48, said: “It’s the little things that make a big difference,

“Sinia puts fresh flowers around the bar and candles on the tables every day.

“We both take pride in our pubs and want people to enjoy them as much as we do.”

The couple have hosted a series of charity events at the pub, including raising funds for the Caring for Kian fund, which was set up for a toddler suffering from a rare form of cancer who needed treatment abroad.

They have also introduced regular band nights, and serve meals during the week and a carvery at a weekend.

Sinia added: “This was the first pub we had owned.

“I had been working in restaurant, and the last place I worked I re-designed it and then it was sold on.

“It was then I thought ‘we could do this for ourselves’.

“Because we’d never owned a pub before we were coming into the business blind, so we never thought it would become so successful so quickly.”

“So who knows what’s next!”

Anyone who wants more information on band nights and other events can visit the pub’s Facebook page The New Chi Arms.